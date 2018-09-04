BAUCHI: Why I want Dogara’s seat – Danna

By Suzan Edeh

A LEGAL Practitioner Barrister Gashion Daniel Danna has expressed his interest to contest the House of Representatives seat of Dass,Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro, Federal constituency of Bauchi State in the forthcoming 2019 general election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, against the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Speaking with newsmen, yesterday, shortly after submitting his form at the Secretariat of PDP in Bauchi, the 37 years old lawyer, said Dogara, who hails from Bogoro local government had been on the seat for three consecutive tenures, adding that on the ground of justice, Tafawa Balewa local government should be allowed to produce another person to represent them in the next election.

“The youths should be given the opportunity to hold elective positions in 2019 as they constitute over 60 percent of the country’s population”

“I took this bold decision because of the massive support I got from my constituency. For the past two years, I have visited all the wards and nooks and crannies of my constituency to meet with all relevant stakeholders. I am in the race because of the numerous calls from my people, asking me to contest for the seat due to my competence, zeal and ability to deliver. I know that I am able to represent them very well” he said.

The State PDP Chairman Alhaji Hamza Akuyam, who was represented by state Vice Chairman Alhaji Haruna Musa Shitu, pledged to be fair and just to all aspirants, warning them against defecting to other political parties if they fail to win the primary election.