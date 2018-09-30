Bauchi food vendors in brisk business as APC members rush for meal

The delay in commencement of the APC primaries in Bauchi turned out to be a blessing for food vendors as they became overwhelmed by customers.

Most party members did not come prepared to spend the whole day at voting centres as they were told the exercise will commence 10am.

However, as at 5pm, voting had not commenced, a development that left the hungry members with no option than to patronise food vendors for their lunch.

Most food sellers on major streets had sold their food within a short period of their coming out to the streets.

One of the food vendors, Mrs Hajara Muhammad, said she exhausted more than eight types of dishes as at 12 noon and was going home to prepare a second batch of varieties of meals when NAN spoke to her.

Mrs Felicia Elisha, another vendor, said the barrage of customers was never anticipated, as such she was caught napping.

“Honestly, I got confused when customers rushed my food and everything got finished within minutes; at a point, I was wondering as to what was happening,” she said.

Also narrating the same experience, Mrs Fatsuma Maitama said that the profit she made was stunning.

“At a point, customers were not bothered about the quantity, but were rather interested in having just something to eat,” she said.

According to her, it has been a good business for most food sellers across Bauchi metropolis.

Sugarcane, fruits and confectionary sellers, among other, had their fair share of brisk business. (NAN)