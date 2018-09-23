Baptist Church appoints VP Finance & investment

THE Nigerian Baptist Convention has announced the appointment of a financial expert and tax professional, Mr. Abiodun Joseph Oloyede as its vice president, Finance and Investment.

Born 54 years ago at Pamo-Isin, Isin LGA, Kwara State, Mr. Oloyede attended Baptist Primary School, Pamo-Isin (1972-1978) and Government Secondary School, Omu-Aran, Kwara State (1978–1983).

He holds an MBA in Financial Management from Olabisi Onabanjo University Ago Iwoye and B.Sc in Accounting from Babcock University, Ilishan, Ogun State.

Mr. Oloyede, a member of many professional bodies is a Fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), member of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria as well as Nigeria Institute of Management.

Besides his core professional training and certifications, he attended Strategic Trainings in Manpower Planning and Personnel Development, Planning and Management Processes and in Dynamic Cost Management.