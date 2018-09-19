Bandits kill policeman in Delta, cart away AK-47 rifles

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—RESIDENTS of Asaba were thrown into confusion Monday night after daredevil armed bandits took on a police patrol van attached to ‘C’ Division of the Delta State Police Command at Cable Point area of the capital city, Asaba, leaving one of the five officers in the team dead and another in critical condition.

Vanguard gathered that the armed bandits ambushed the five-man police team’s patrol van at about 8:30 pm, using machetes and other dangerous weapons on the unsuspecting police officers and carted away two AK 47 rifles that were abandoned by the fleeing police officers.

A reliable source said two of the policemen were severely cut with machetes by the hoodlums while the other three escaped with various degrees of injuries, adding that one of the injured police officers later died in the hospital as a result of excessive bleeding.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Muhammad Mustafa, who confirmed the incident, said some of the suspects have been arrested while investigations had commenced on the incident.

This attack would bring the number of cases of attacks on police patrol teams by gunmen in the state to three in the last two months and two AK 47 rifles were reportedly also taken away in a similar attack at Issele-Asagba.