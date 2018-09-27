Bagudu releases N724m for WAEC/NECO fees

By Kabir DanKatsina

BIRNIN-KEBBI—GOVERONR Abubakar Bagudu, yesterday, released N724 million for the payment of 2018 WAEC/NECO examinations fees for students, saying his administration remains committed to the welfare of the people and quality education.

The governor also promised to look into the cases of school leavers whose results are withheld, calling on parents and guardians to always trust government and advise their children to work hard at their studies.

…lauds Buhari on security

Meanwhile, Governor Bagudu has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration on the enabling environment to surmount security challenges.

Bagudu made this commendation, yesterday, when he received members of the Security Watch Africa at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

He also commended the various security organisations in the state for assisting the state govern-ment to maintain peace.

Earlier, Team Leader of Security Watch Africa, Mr. Patrick Agbanbu, told the governor that they are on a tour of selected states by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to assess security challenges.