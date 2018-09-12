Badagry cut off from Nigeria due to bad road — Sowore

Mr Omoyele Sowore, a presidential aspirant of African Action Congress (AAC), on Wednesday described Lagos-Badagry expressway as the worst road in Nigeria.

Speaking at a town hall meeting organised by the party in Badagry, Sowore said the historic town had been cut off from the rest of the country due to deplorable state of the expressway.

“I have traveled all over Nigeria, but I have not seen any international expressway like Lagos-Badagry.

“We spent almost five hours coming here instead of one and half hours.

“Badagry town has been cut-off from Nigeria due to deplorable state of the road.

“This is very shameful,” the presidential aspirant said.

He promised to construct two expressways from Badagry to Lagos, and another one linking Badagry and Ogun State if elected into power in the 2019 general elections.

Sowore said that over 43 million black Africans were sold into slavery in the coastal city about 400 years ago.

“Nigerians are indirectly going into slavery by traveling to different countries looking for jobs.

“I am in politics to stop this by providing 500,000 jobs yearly.

“The minimum wage for civil servant will be N100,000 from 2019,” he said.

Sowore urged the residents of Badagry to vote wisely for candidates of their choice.

“I heard now that politicians are buying Permanent Voters Card (PVC) for N10,000. Please dont sell your PVC, the PVC is your future.

“Can you do any business with N10,000? they will buy your card; Your future is your PVC; keep it,” he said.