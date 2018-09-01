Bad leadership, greed, major problems of Nigeria – Presidential aspirant

By Benjamin Njoku

Presidential aspirant of Save Nigerian Congress,SNC, Ayo Dasilva, has identified bad leadership, greed, self-centredness and avarice as the major problems of Nigeria which, according to him have brought the nation to its knees.

He said that if we continue to stand by and watch from the sidelines, there might not be a tomorrow for our beloved country. Dasilver stated this yesterday while speaking with newsmen upon his arrival at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, from the United States.

He lamented that at independence in 1960, the world looked up to Nigeria as the most populous black nation to become the superpower for the black race but instead our country began to crumble with our cocoa farms, groundnut pyramids, palm oil trees disappearing while our culture became polluted.

Da-silva decried the use of religion and tribal sentiments by our leaders to divide and enslave the masses such that they rob the nation blind.

The aspirant argued that “a nation where its people can’t sleep with both eyes closed cannot be a productive nation as our leaders so far have failed to provide the right diagnoses for the problems of the country.”

The American-based presidential aspirant stressed that “the problem of our country is rooted in joblessness, which in turn leads to poverty. Poverty subsequently leads to insecurity. There is a direct relationship between poor health and educational system, joblessness, poverty, and insecurity, and if we remove joblessness/unemployment including non-payment of salaries, poverty will go down and insecurity problem will disappear.”