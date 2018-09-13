Back-to-school: SchoolKits partners Casio on calculators swap

By Oghenefego Obaebor

As schools resume from their long vacation, the SchoolKits in partnership with Casio has made provisions for students and the public to trade-in their old calculators in exchange for a 15 per cent discount on new Casio calculators.

The gesture, according to them, was to mop up the fake calculators from the market thereby giving way to the original which they described as more scientific, durable and fanciful.

With this partnership, SchoolKits becomes the only official CASIO distributor in Nigeria for Education and Business Solutions Divisions products.

The partnership also positions SchoolKits to leverage its retail and distribution footprint across Nigeria to make authentic CASIO products easily accessible; ultimately bringing to the Nigerian customers, the best of technological tools available in the world to help them improve their skills in mathematics and science as well as eliminate other suspicious products that counterfeit the brand.

Speaking in Lagos during the ceremony, Mrs. Temilola Adepetun, CEO of SchoolKits said: “The founding vision for SchoolKits is to be a one-stop destination for all educational supplies in Nigeria and after 18 years of establishing itself in this sector, there is no better time to partner with CASIO, a global leader in technology products for education and business. We strongly believe this partnership will enhance the objectives of both companies in delivering authentic products to the Nigerian market.”

On his part, the Managing Director of CASIO Middle East, Mr Koji Naka, posited that CASIO has a rich brand history that spans over six decades, adding that a partnership with SchoolKits provides a reliable and trusted presence as well as an extensive distribution footprint across Nigeria.”

With the partnership, he noted that CASIO would be able to distinguish its products with its one year warranty that allows customers to benefit from CASIO’s excellent customer service.

He said: “We consider Nigeria as one of our key markets in the African continent. In order for us to be able to deliver our high-quality products and technology advancement to the local market, we are investing in the development of our brands presence in Nigeria.

Our partnership with SchoolKits is strategic to satisfy the customers’ needs and help many teachers, educators and students realise their highest potential,” said Koji Naka, Managing Director of CASIO Middle East.

“The goodnews also extends to other Nigerians who may want to swap their old calculators in exchange for a 15 per cent discount on new CASIO calculators.”