Babachir Lawal, Ribadu, others slam Gov. Bindow over indirect primaries, nonperformance

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress APC in Adamawa state have slammed the state Governor, Jubrilla Bindow over what they describe as his glaring nonperformance and undemocratic resort to indirect primaries in picking candidates of the party for the next general elections.



The stakeholders comprised governorship aspirants, statutory delegates and other party stalwarts including a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engr. Babachir Lawal, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Senators Ahmed Mo’Allayidi, Abubakar Girei and Bello Tukur. Others were Engr. Marcus Gundiri, Sadiq Muhammed and Dr Mahmoud Halilu.

Addressing journalists after a closed door meeting in Abuja, the former SGF, Engr. Lawal said they were constrained to once again express their “total rejection to the Indirect Primaries being concocted by Adamawa State Government and their cohorts”.

Lawal said for a long time especially in the days building up to current political activities, otherwise key and respectable stakeholders in the Party have been increasingly marginalized and Party activities and processes carried out and more shrouded in secrecy to exclude legitimate interests.

“This policy of exclusion came to a head with the purported meeting of the State Executive Committee convened at the Government house on Monday, September 3, 2018 where Indirect Primaries was allegedly adopted as mode of electing Party flag bearers. That meeting was convened secretly and thus, we the undersigned aspirants, statutory delegates and critical stakeholders were kept in the dark and were not invited. It was therefore a meeting of like-minds, persons who are prepared to perpetuate illegality to satisfy the whims of a single individual who has totally lost out in popularity and integrity”, he said.

The stakeholders recalled how the National Executive Committee NEC of the APC had adopted the Direct Primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2019 general elections, and commended the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and members of the NEC “for the progressive landmark decision which is also in accordance with the yearnings and aspirations of the members and the general public and the need to strengthen our internal democracy”.

Speaking further, Lawal said; “We, as aspirants, statutory delegates and stakeholders want to unequivocally dissociate ourselves from the purported resolution which was done in bad faith and is bound to affect the image and chances of our great Party in the forthcoming elections.

“The larger majority of the APC family in Adamawa received the news of the adoption of Direct Primaries by NEC of the Party with pleasure and enthusiasm. Our members are pleased that they are going to help the Party in nominating credible, acceptable and marketable candidates to fly the Party’s flag. We, therefore, cannot allow unpopular persons who are afraid of voters to change the rule of the game.

“It is equally necessary to remind all the parties concerned of the pendency of an appeal filed in respect of the outcome of the ward, local government and state congresses in Adamawa state in May, 2018. Steps taken to over reach or disregard the legal processes may result in the nullification of whatever the outcome sooner than later.

“The focus of our APC government on integrity exemplified by transparency, accountability and total eradication of corrupt practices should have no room for Indirect Primaries. It is in his commitment to the culture of probity and accountability that President Muhammadu Buhari opted for Direct Primaries”.

They said Direct Primaries is democratic, encapsulates inclusiveness, rancour and corruption-free.

“To cap it all, in his wisdom and culture of ethics and uprightness, President Muhammadu Buhari chose to have the Presidential Primaries in direct form, and we wonder why anyone else, with even smaller constituency would oppose the popular choice of the people and that of our dear President.

“We also want to assure the Chairman, and by extension the National Secretariat, that Adamawa State is fit and ready for Direct Primaries. There is the needed tranquility and peace to guarantee peaceful election all over the state. It amuses us, and all those who care to ponder, that the same persons who claimed to have conducted congresses in all wards of the state will now change overnight to make a case against Direct Primaries because of alleged insecurity.

“We and our supporters were completely shut out of the congresses at all levels in the state in May this year. Forms were hoarded by State Party officials and our supporters only managed to purchase forms after we protested to the National Headquarters and an extension was granted to accommodate us. Yet, the process was still hijacked and committees sent to conduct those congresses were either bought over or hijacked to do the bidding of the state government. Some of us have written letters to draw attention to this plight and reject outcome of the so called congresses, but were shockingly ignored by the party, thus the concerned parties decided to go to court to protest the clear fraud perpetrated in the name of congresses.

“We therefore feel there is no legitimacy for a set of people whose purported election is still being challenged before the courts to be allowed to conduct or participate in the primaries. Rather, the process should be opened up and thrown at all Party members to take decisions in who they want to fly the party’s flag”, they added.