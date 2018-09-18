Avery partners NGO to de-worm 1,500 children

By Rotimi Agbana

AS part of its corporate social responsibility, Avery Nigeria Limited, in partnership with Save Our Future Initiative, SOFI, has de-wormed no fewer than 1,500 children at the Makoko and Ibasa Beach communities, Lagos State.

The health outreach programme which was championed by Avery Nigeria Limited saw mothers bringing out their children en masse to benefit from the programme. The elderly were also not left out in the exercise as food stuffs, mosquito treated nets and other materials were also distributed to them.

Speaking to Vanguard after the event, the Managing Director, Avery Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Ebisan Onyema described the health programme as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to the community, adding that there was a grave need to de-worm residents.

She said the programme was the “second of its kind as Avery, alongside SOFI had earlier distributed exercise books to some secondary and primary schools in the state.”