August Meeting: Join politics, be involved in decision-making, Mrs Ikpeazu charges Abia women

•As Abia women use the meeting to exhibit their farm produce

BY ANAYO OKOLI

UMUAHIA—THE wife of Abia State Governor, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu has urged Abia women to actively participate in politics and contest for elective positions to enable them to be involved in decision-making in the state.

According to Mrs. Ikpeazu, the call became rife because women have demonstrated capacity to hold public office and effectively discharge their responsibilities.

Mrs. Ikpeazu who spoke while addressing Abia women during the 2018 August Meeting in Umuahia, also reminded them that it was time for them to claim their “right of place in ensuring gender parity for elective positions.”

She commended Abia women for shifting focus on skills, empowerment and other sustainable ventures which have enabled some of them to build collective businesses such as bakeries, water treatment and bottling plants.

According to Mrs. Ikpeazu, the theme of the 2018 meeting: Women participation in decision-making, the bedrock to sustainable development, was apt as the nation prepares for the 2019 elections, particularly when “women are now more focused on emerging issues that have direct bearing on their wellbeing.

“The Abia woman needs to locate the correct perspective in definition of good governance and be empowered to make the right choices about her political future. The Abia woman also needs to claim her right of place in ensuring gender parity for elective positions.

“Women have over time demonstrated capacity to hold public office with credibility and above par performance. We have to go out there and expand the political horizon, promote qualitative and responsible leadership. Therefore, I call on more Abia women to come out to contest elective positions in 2019,” Mrs. Ikpeazu urged.

Rural women who participated in the conference used the occasion to exhibit their farm produce which included yams, cassava, banana, plantains, vegetables, palm oil, among others.