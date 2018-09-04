Atiku’s apology, testimony of confidence —Enweruzo

THE National Coordinator of Atikulated Agenda 2019, Dr. Victor Enweruzo has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s apology to the South West as “a testimony of confidence,” noting that ex-VP’s disposition showed “a man who is ready to bring the positive change Nigerians need.”

Former Vice President and presidential aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has pleaded with the South-West geo-political zone of Nigeria to forgive him of any wrong doing when he held the office of Vice President.

Addressing party faithful at the PDP secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos, Monday, Atiku reiterated his commitment to restructuring Nigeria if given the mandate to rule the country, adding that a restructured Nigeria would not only ensure equity, peace and justice, but would engender competition and even development.

Speaking at the venue, Enweruzo said: “For Atiku to speak about need to correct the wrongs of the past administration shows a man who is ready to bring the positive change Nigerians need. He has demonstrated humility by prioritising a need to move the country forward by identifying a cause. He is a man to trust and that’s why the group is intensifying effort to actualise his mandate.”