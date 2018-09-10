Atiku solicits support of Kano delegates ahead of presidential primaries

Kano – Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, a Presidential aspirant of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has called on Kano delegates to give him the necessary support during the forthcoming primaries.



He made the call while addressing party supporters at the personal office of the embattled chairman of the party, Sen Mas’ud El-Jibril Doguwa in Kano on Monday.

He said if he eventually emerged as the party’s flag bearer and was able to achieve his presidential ambition, he would do everything possible to improve the living standard of Nigerians, especially the poor.

Atiku said he would tackle unemployment, especially among the teeming youths in the country, in addition to introducing empowerment programmes for women.

He urged Kano people support the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in its bid to enable address the ‘various socio-economic challenges’ facing the country.

Earlier, the Chairman of the party, Doguwa, said the defection of Atiku to PDP had strengthened the party at both the state and national levels.

He said the visit was a clear demonstration of Atiku’s love for Kano people, and assured him of support of the people.

“You are known to be a fighter to the core. We know your importance when it comes to election.

“We know if you are given the mandate, the country will witness a lot of development, “he said.

In her remarks, the Director, Atiku Abubakar Mobilisation, Hajiya Baraka Sani, called on the people of Kano to reciprocate Atiku’s gesture by supporting him during forthcoming presidential primaries.

Atiku Abubakar was in Kano in continuation of his tour of the states in the country to meet with delegates ahead of the Presidential primaries. (NAN)