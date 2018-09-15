At Unilag intercollegiate choral fest, 5 universities celebrate Olukoya

By Chris Onuoha

University of Lagos main Auditorium played the host to an intercollegiate choral festival tagged, “Africa Sing 8″held on Tuesday September 11 to mark the evolving orchestral soulful music.

The annual choral concert that started some years back normally features the Unilag mass choir, but this year’s concert involving other institutions is unique for one reason: it is a special dedication to Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire & Miracle Ministries Worldwide for his contributions to the development of Music in Africa.

Secondly, the music fiesta featured choir from other universities in Nigeria that include University of Port Harcourt, University of Ibadan, Lagos State University, Mountain Top University and host institution, University of Lagos.

Notable Academia at the event include Unilag Vice Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Dr. DK Olukoya, General Overseer, MFM and founder, Mountain Top University; Prof Muyiwa Falaiye, Dean, Faculty of Art, Unilag; Prof. (Mrs.) Adepeju Layiwola, HOD, Creative Arts, Unilag; Mountain Top Vice Chancellor and most of the institutions academic board; Dr. Albert Oikelome, programe director; perpetual Nwaefido, Chairman Organising Committee and host of others.

According to Dr. Albert Oikelome, the programme director, “Dr. Olukoya, over the years has influenced the development of music in Africa. Several people know him as a fiery preacher of the gospel of Christ. His contributions to the development of music in our institutions is phenomenal. On this premise, five universities that have benefited from his philanthropic gestures believed that the event is one way of appreciating a man who has mentored many scholars and musicians within and outside Africa. His benevolence by way of financial assistance to music department and Association of Nigerian Musicologists across the country is remarkable and invaluable.

” Dr. Olukoya is not only a pastor but an accomplished music composer. The participating Universities have decided to honour him by singing his choral compositions at this event,” Dr. Oikelome said.

Meanwhile, It was indeed a kaleidoscope of colours as choirs from participating institutions filed one after the other to render soulful traditional gospel songs originally composed by Dr. Olukoya himself. The show, started on a flaming note by an all kids orchestra, ,’Heavenly Strings Orchestra’ of MFM, youth wing. The Lasu orchestra band opened the floor with a rendition of ‘great is thy faithfulness’ including other jazzy repertoires. This was also followed by choir from Unilag, Mountain Top, and others. Perhaps, a thrilling cynosure was when the wonder kids, ‘Heavenly String Orchestra’ mounted the stage again dishing out both ancient and modern songs in a rollicking style. They eventually held the audience spellbound with their violin, viola and wind instruments. The music presentation was drawn to an end with an assemblage of all participating institution’s mass choir conducted by Dr. Albert Oikelome the Director of programmes.

Meanwhile, in his opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos. Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe thanked MFM General Overseer, Dr. Olukoya for his immense contributions towards his philanthropic gestures and the development of music in the society. “Something is bringing us here today and it is music that has a healing power. I also want to thank Dr. Olukoya for initiating the programme and wishing all participants to sit and enjoy the evening of good music.”

Similarly, Dr. Olukoya is his closing remarks congratulated the participants for putting up such a unique and entertaining choir and especially to the University of Lagos department of creative arts under the watchful eye of Dr. Albert Oikelome for successful 2018 edition of the choral fest.

However Olukoya lamented that someone who did a copyright of his original song did not give him credit and didn’t even realise that the song was his.

In his words of advice, he urged students to read their book to be somebody in life. “If you want to escape poverty, read your book. I did it from 9pm to 3 am in my days in school to escape my own poverty. It worked for me, with flying colours,” Olukoya said.

He also stressd on change which is very important in life. “If you want to become somebody in life, there no way you can do it without a positive change in you. The law of change is the most powerful law. A life changed is world changed. Without change you can’t move in nature. Changing one thing in your life can completely change your destiny,” he said.