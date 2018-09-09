At least one dead, 37 injured in Madagascar stadium stampede

At least one person was killed and 37 injured in a stampede at a football stadium in Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo, a hospital official said Sunday.

The stampede occurred at the entrance to the venue just before kickoff between Madagascar and Senegal, the city’s Hrja Hospital spokesman Oliva Alain Rakoto told reporters, adding that “for the moment” the toll is one dead and 37 injured.

Witnesses said thousands of fans had been massed outside Mahamasina Stadium since early in the morning.

Kickoff for the Africa Cup of Nations match had been set for 2:30 pm (1130 GMT).