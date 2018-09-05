At least 20 die as twin blasts hit Afghan capital

A Suicide Bomber blew himself up at a wrestling club in a Shi’ite neighbourhood of the Afghan Capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, followed by a second blast apparently targeting the emergency services and journalists.

At least 20 people were killed and 22 wounded in the first explosion, Interior Ministry spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, said.

It was unclear what had caused the second blast and there was no information on casualties.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the attack occurred in Dasht-e-Barchi, an area where many of the mainly Shi’ite Hazara minority live.

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai said the second explosion hit as police were helping victims and a number of journalists were at the site.

In April, 2017 a suicide bomber targeted journalists covering an attack in central Kabul, killing nine.

The area has frequently been targeted by attacks claimed by Islamic State, a militant Sunni group.

In August, dozens of students preparing for a university entrance examination were killed at an educational centre in the area.

The attack underlined the danger in Kabul as elections approach in October as well as the threat facing the Hazaras, a Persian-speaking minority that has long faced discrimination and which has borne the brunt of attacks claimed by Islamic State in Kabul.

