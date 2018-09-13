At ANA patrons’ night, stakeholders set agenda to improve reading culture

By Elizabeth Uwandu

THE Association of Nigerian Authors, ANA, Lagos chapter, has been urged to seek ways of addressing fundamental issues facing the decline of reading culture among Nigerians.

This was the submission of some of the individuals amongst them were Alhaja Aderoju Ojikutu, first Nigerian Deputy Governor; Mrs. Maureen Bakare, former Director-General of Lagos State Service Commission and others honoured by the association during their Patrons’ night held in Lagos.

The patrons’ night was an event put together by the local organising committee of the convention to honour individuals who have continued to support the creative industry as one of the events scheduled to herald the hosting of the 37th national convention in Lagos.

The personalities honoured included HRM. Alayeluwa Oba Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Akiolu I, Senator Oluremi Tinubu who was representated by Hon. Wahab Alawiye-Kings, Director- General, Oluremi Tinubu Campaign Organisation; among others.

Speaking at the event that had the presence of creative lovers from within and outside Nigeria, including former ANA Lagos chairmen such as Daggar Tolar; Folu Agoi and Eriata Oribhabor, Mrs Bakare, mother of the day, said that ANA should ensure that reading culture was revived, and that there was need for the Ministry of Education to merge English Language and Literature. “Reading culture has deteriorated not only among students but among workers and other stakeholders in Nigeria. Therefore, ANA should discuss fundamental issues, make a proposal to review every book for grammatical errors.

“I will advise that the Ministry of Education should merge English Language and Literature in English, as the separation is a major cause of poor language structure faced by most writers and readers,“ noted the former DG, Lagos State Service Commission.

On her part, Alhaja Ojikutu, who explained that the only way reading culture could be restored was for ANA to create platforms through events and programmes that would attract young minds. “For reading culture to be imbibed by everyone, ANA should seek ways to create platforms through events and programmes,” she said.

She added that her quest to develop reading culture motivated her to join the association, and pleaded with ANA to involve young minds.

Chairman, ANA Lagos, Mr Adebiyi who thanked the patrons, guests and members of the association for making the event a success, reiterated ANA’s stand to host an international conference that will not only address the gap in reading culture, but will also uplift the creative industry.