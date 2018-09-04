Aspirant to House of Reps dies in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—AN aspirant to the House of Representatives, Chief Egwuatu Egbulefu has died in Aba, Abia State.

Egbulefu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had on Friday, bought his nomination form to contest for the Aba North/ Aba South Federal Constituency seat at the party primaries.

Former State publicity secretary of the Abia PDP, Sir Don Ubani described Egbulefu’s death as a sad development.

Though the cause of his death remains unknown as at press time, Vanguard gathered that the late politician was sighted at a meeting with his associates on Monday afternoon at a popular hotel in Aba.

A close associate of the late PDP chieftain who preferred anonymity, said: “I was with Chief Egwuatu Egbulefu at a popular hotel in Aba. I’m shocked at the news of his death. He was a jovial and popular politician. May his soul rest in peace.”