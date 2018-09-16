Arogbo ljaw lbe agog as Akeredolu gives staff of office to the 10th Agadagba

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

AFTER 11 years of interregnum, Arogbo ljaw lbe is agog after it emerged that His imperial Majesty, the 10th Agadagba, Pere Zacheus Doubra Egbunu JP, Opukutu 111, will be presented with the staff of office on Tuesday by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

A statement by the Chairman, Planning Committee, Richard Kekemeke, in Akure, said the ceremony will hold at Mount Zion Playground, Erubiri, Arogbo.

The installation of the new Agadagba was sequel to his approval by the State Executive Council on June 4.

Kekemeke said Egbunu earlier emerged as the Agadagba of Arogbo Kingdom during a meeting of the Perebiyemo Ruling House presided over by the Head, Chief Morrison Titiboh, on April 7.

Egbunu, from Ukpe, an ancient abode of the Arogbo ljaw in Ondo, retired as Secretary to the state Judicial Service Commission in November last year.

The new Agadagba would be the Opukutu 111. The first Opukutu was the 6th Oba of Arogbo lbe who became the Agadagba in 1926 after the demise of the 5th Oba, Pere Egejigha, in 1923.

Born on November 21, 1957 at Ukpe in then-Western Region of Nigeria to the family of the late Ezekiel Ogboidi Egbunu and the late Mama Abigail Pamiyendighi Egbunu, Egbunu was elected as councillor representing Arogbo Ward 2 in 1991 and the pioneer leader of council in llaje- Ese- odo local government between 1991 and 1993.

He studied law at the University of Calabar between 1981 and 1985 and called to the bar in 1986.