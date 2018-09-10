Army inter Brigade combat competition begins in Kaduna

Kaduna – The 1 Division, Nigerian Army inter Brigade combat proficiency competition has began in Kaduna with 50 participants.



The competition involving officers from the rank of 2nd Lieutenant to Major, will end on Sept. 14.

The participants, drawn from 3 Brigade, 31 Artillery Brigade and the Garrison Brigade, will seek for glory in Swimming, Map reading Obstacles crossing, Shooting, Weapon handling among others.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Mohammed said while declaring the competition open, that it was to develop the young officers combat proficiency and leadership skills.

“It is also to improve your mental fitness and combat readiness, so that the subordinates that will follow you will have the confidence of following.

“A lot is required from you in terms of weapons handling and ability to lead troops,” he stressed.

The GOC reminded the troops that the competition was in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, of having a professional and responsive army capable of discharging its constitutional roles.

“So, whatever training activities to be embarked upon are geared towards two aspect of the vision, professionalism and responsiveness.

Mohammed urged the umpires to be fair.

“And you the participants remember this is a competition, if you don’t have, you don’t have it, if you have it exhibit it.” (NAN)