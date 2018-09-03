Arik Air diverts Warri flights to Benin as NAMA closes Osubi Airport

By Lawani Mikairu

Arik Air yesterday night , (Sunday) announced the diversion of all its flights arriving into Warri to Benin following the closure of Osubi Airport Warri by Nigeria Airspace Management Agency,NAMA.

According to Arik Air Communication Manager, Mr Adebanji Ola, NAMA in a circular issued on August 29, 2018 said it was withdrawing Air Traffic Services (ATC) from Osubi Airport from 0000 hours on September 3, 2018 until further notice.

“In order to minimise the disruption of travel plans of its valued customers, Arik Air said all its flights into Osubi Airport Warri from Lagos and Abuja will be diverted to land at the Benin Airport from Monday, September 3, 2018, until the Warri Airport is reopened”.

“Customers who have booked to travel to Warri with Arik Air have been implored to bear with the airline in this period as a result of the disruption of services to Osubi Airport, Warri”, Ola said.

“ Arik Air regrets the inconveniences this diversion will cause its highly esteemed customers”, he added.