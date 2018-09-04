Arik Air plane aborts take-off in Benin airport

By Lawani Mikairu

An Arik Air aircraft operating flight W3 7631 from Benin,Edo State to Lagos Tuesday aborted take-off when the Pilot in Command observed an abnormality during the take-off run.



According to the airline Communication Manager, Ola Adebanji , ” The aircraft, a Bombardier CRJ900 was brought under control on the runway in the process with no damage to the aircraft and no injury to the passengers on board”.

“An alternative aircraft was immediately provided to fly the passengers to Lagos while the former aircraft has since been ferried to Lagos for checks/observation and maintenance”.

“Arik Air apologizes to our customers for any inconveniences and restates its commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards at all times”, Adebanji said .