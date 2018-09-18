Arewa youths hail Air Peace for boosting fleet

By Lawani Mikairu

LAGOS—The Arewa Transformation and Empowerment Initiative, ATEI has congratulated Air Peace airline and its Chairman and CEO Barrister Allen Onyema for boosting the airline fleet with a multimillion dollars firm order for 10 new B737 MAX 8 from Boeing Corporation Inc.

Making the commendation in a letter signed by the President and Founder of the organisation, Mohammed Alhaji Danjuma, ATEI commended the airline and its CEO “for the bold move to reposition the firm.”

According to ATEI, with such modern aircraft, Nigeria airlines would become competitive in the international, regional and domestic air travel market and the country would regain what it has lost over the years to foreign airlines.

While noting that with the increase in capacity more job opportunities for Nigerians would be created, the organization said it expects Air Peace to open new frontiers, new destinations both in Africa and beyond.

“This is a significant step for an accomplished man whose visionary airline is already employing over 3000 Nigerians and turning their economic fortunes around.”