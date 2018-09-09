APGA Chieftain cautions Ojukwu’s children over statement on Bianca

By Nwafor Sunday

The National Coordinator APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, Sunday cautioned the children of late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumekwu Ojukwu to desist from further allegations on Her Excellency Ambassador Iyom Bianca Ojukwu in a bid to denigrate her person.

Speaking with newsmen Obigwe, opined that Ojukwu’s children exhibited cowardice by washing their dirty linen outside in order to thwart Bianca’s senatorial ambition.

Recall that Emeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu Jr had averred that Bianca coveted Ojukwu Transport Limited, founded by the late Ikemba’s father, Sir Louis Ojukwu.

Emeka in a chat with Sunday Vanguard opined that his family does not support Bianca’s political aspiration.

His words, “Has anybody asked the Ojukwu household whether we believe in her to represent us? This is a woman we don’t interact with. She doesn’t talk to us.

“Apart from the above, the relevant issues that should be raised should be around her competence for office and her character, her values, and her moral fortitude among others. People should look at the woman they have come to know and decide for themselves. For us, our focus is reclaiming what belongs to Ojukwu Transport Limited”.

But reacting to the above statement, Obigwe opined that, it was childish for them to claim that Bianca was not supposed to vie for any political position in Anambra South because she was from Enugu.

His words, “By virtue of Bianca’s marriage to Ojukwu, she has 100percent right to vote and be voted for in Anambra South senatorial zone.

“Those wasting their time on a plot to stop Bianca from going to the Senate are hallucinating. They should go and get something better to do because Bianca Ojukwu’s election to the Senate is a divine sealed deal that cannot be thwarted.

“Bianca Ojukwu as a caring mother that will make igbo’s proud at the Senate. “I strongly believe that after the 2019 general election, Bianca will be sworn in as the Senator representing the good people of Anambra South at the upper chamber.

He finally advised Ojukwu’s children to stop casting aspersion on Bianca and urged the good people of Anambra South to support Iyom Bianca Ojukwu, saying that they will never regret sending her to the Senate.