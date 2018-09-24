‘APC’ll rescue C-River from bad leadership in 2019‘

By Emma Una

CALABAR— Nigeria’s Ambassador to Uganda, Etubom Nya Asuquo, has said All Progressives Congress, APC, was on a rescue mission in Cross River State and would in 2019 set the state free from the bad leadership it was currently experiencing in the administration of Senator Ben Ayade of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Asuquo, who stated this in Calabar, weekend, while addressing his supporters said Ayade had plunged the state and its people into depths of despair and only a purposeful leader can redress the devastation the state was going through in the hands of Ayade.

“The bad roads are not only in Calabar but in Ogoja where Ayade comes from and also in the Central. So, what the state needs at his point in time is someone who has the passion for the welfare of the people and the capacity to turn things around and not the zone the governor should come from.”

The ambassador, who said he had abandoned his ambition to govern the state, told his supporters that he had chosen to remain on his post as an ambassador to serve and make impact at the national level and called on them to support Senator Owan Enoh for the post of governor during the APC gubernatorial primary election