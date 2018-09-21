APC’ll produce next Delta governor—Maku-Eyituoyo

By Onozure Dania

Koko—A chieftain of All Progressive Congress, APC, in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Francis Maku-Eyituoyo, has expressed optimism that the party will produce the next governor of the state in 2019.

He also called on the three ethnic nationalities— Itsekiri, Isoko and Ijaw— in Delta South senatorial district to cast their votes for Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan to represent them in the Senate in the coming elections.

Maku-Eyituoyo said the people of the state are completely disenchanted and fed up with the lackluster performance of the current state government led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, government and are eager to have a change in Government House, Asaba, that will usher in a true era of progress and development for Deltans.

Maku-Eyituoyo, former Warri North council chairman, said it was against justice, fair play and equity for one man to seize and turn Delta South senatorial seat that belongs to three tribes to his personal property, using frivolous and illogical arguments.

He said it was even in the interest of the Ijaw people to vote out the incumbent, who has been there for 16 years because he is not the only Ijaw man that is competent to represent them, adding that after Uduaghan goes to the senate to represent the Itsekiri people, in another four years, it will be the turn of Isoko and thereafter, it will be the turn of another Ijaw man to represent the Senatorial district. “Please, let us allow the rotation to work as it used to be,” he appealed.