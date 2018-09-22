APC to use Akwa Ibom to launch party to South-south – Presidential aide

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, on National Assembly Senate Matters Sen. Ita Enang, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would use Akwa Ibom to launch the party to the South-South.

Enang said this during the solidarity rally in honour of President Buhari and Nsima Ekere, Managing Director Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) held in Uyo on Saturday.

According to him, the president had said that Akwa Ibom is the greatest among the states in the South -South.

“Akwa Ibom state shall be the launching ground from where APC shall launch to conquer Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Cross River and other South-South states,” Enang said.

He called on all Akwa Ibom people to support Buhari in the forthcoming 2019 general elections, stressing that the president would do more for the state in his second term.

The Presidential aide reminded the people that the Federal Government had approved the dualisation of Abak – Ekparakwa – Ette – Ikot Abasi road.

Enang urged the people to support all APC candidates in the state to ensure even development, stressing that the PDP government in the state have utilise effectively the resources of the state.

In his speech, Mr Nsima Ekere, Managing Director of NDDC, said Akwa Ibom people could not afford to play opposition again as an oil producing state.

Ekere urged the people to support Buhari and vote APC massively to launch into the mainstream politics.

“Akwa Ibom people have made up their mind that they cannot play opposition party in the state, they want to be part of APC government at the centre.

“That is why Akwa Ibom people have troop out in thousands to identify with President Buhari and to say that they will vote APC all the way.

“Today, Akwa Ibom North East senatorial district had spoken that come 2019 APC in Akwa Ibom is one,” Ekere said.

He promised to rename the Ibom Airport after the former governor, Obong Victor Attah, and ensure the unity of all elder statesmen in the state.

Newsmen report that large crowd of APC supporters thronged the venue of the event.

NAN