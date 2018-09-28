APC to Osun electorate: Thanks for standing against PDP’s attempted rig

By Nwafor Sunday

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Friday commended the courage displayed by the Osun electorate, noting that if they had not defended their votes, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would have rigged the election.

In a statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena, APC equally congratulated Gboyega Oyetola for winning the election.

The statement in full:

APC Congratulates Gboyega Oyetola on Osun Governorship Victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) warmly congratulates the Party’s candidate, Gboyega Oyetola on his emphatic victory in the Osun State Governorship re-run elections. It was truly a tough contest and a hard-fought win.

We also hail the Osun electorate for bravely defending their votes despite the spirited attempts by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig and disrupt the election.

Our immense appreciation also goes out to the Kano State Governor, H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who headed the Party’s dedicated and selfless 63-member campaign committee for the Osun Governorship election.

The Osun Governorship victory is another morale boosting victory in the leadup to the 2019 General Elections and solid attestation of the people’s support for the Change Agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Change administration.

We assure the Osun electorate that the Party will continue to work in their interest through responsive and people-centred governance.