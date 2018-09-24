APC Takete Ide / Otafun Ward endorses Sen. Smart Adeyemi for Senate

The All Progressives Congress in Takete Ide/ Otafun Ward 07 of Mopamuro Local Government Area has declared total support for the Kogi West Senatorial Ambition of Sen. Smart Adeyemi, saying the project should be seen as an “Okun Agenda”.

The Ward Executives made this known through a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the party in the Ward, Mr. Bodunde Moteni and made available to newsmen in Mopa on Monday.

According to the statement, the decision of the Ward EXCO was informed by the need to give a “realistic chance” to a Kogite to emerge as a Principal Officer in the next Senate.

“As Yagba people, we have a big sympathy for the desire of Yagba people to send one of our own to the Senate in 2019; moreover, as aspirants from Yagba are eminently qualified to represent Kogi West.

“But in the foregoing, the need to give a realistic chance to a Kogi person to emerge as a Principal Officer in the next Senate has informed our decision to support Sen. Smart Adeyemi to emerge as our Senator.

“If elected, Sen. Smart Adeyemi will be going into the Senate as a third term Senator, giving him the chance to also give a shot at the Senate Presidency. He is our Inlaw in this Ward and we have decided to give him 100% support to emerge as the flag bearer of our party and as the next Senator representing the honorable people of Kogi West.

“We call on our leader in the New Direction Government of Alh. Yahaya Bello, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo to help relate our position to the Governor that our Ward has taken a stand on this issue.

“We also call on the two eminent sons of our Ward vying for the House of Representatives to meet and resolve to step down for each other in the interest of peace and harmony within our party”.

Moteni said the Kabba – Ilorin road should be a top priority in the next political dispensation which will benefit all Yagba Local Government Areas.

He called on the Governor to use his good Office to ensure the next Senator after Senator Smart Adeyemi comes from Yagba Federal Constituency in 2023.