APC stakeholders in Akure pass vote of no confidence on reconciliation c’ttee

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—STAKEHOLDERS in the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State have passed a vote of no confidence on the committee put in place to resolve the crisis over the last local government congresses.

The party in the council area became polarised following allegation that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Hon. Sunday Abegunde single-handedly hand-picked all the delegates shutting out others from the exercise held in May.

Leaders of the party under the auspices of Akure South APC Elders Forum after its meeting called on the state leadership of the party and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to quickly intervene before it degenerates to a full blown crisis.

Led by Hon. Akin Olokunboro, said in a communiqué issued and signed by 22 members of the forum said they were sidelined in the affairs of the party in the local government.

However, the state APC Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, said the allegations against Abegunde were not true, adding that the SSG has been making effort to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party in the local government.