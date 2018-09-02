Fresh crisis brews over APC’s resort to Direct Primaries

By Omeiza Ajayi

.Party uncovers ‘dissidents’, vows sanctions

ABUJA: A wave of fresh crisis has hit the ruling All Progressives Congress APC following its decision last week to adopt Direct Elections for its forthcoming congresses and Presidential Primaries.



Vanguard gathered that some of the state governors who were displeased with what they said was a unilateral decision of a clique within the party leadership were said to have voiced their displeasure through their proxies in the National Working Committee NWC of the party.

Consequently, those who are unhappy with the party position were said to have met with one of the governors in Abuja where it was resolved that a closely-knit meeting be held at a hotel within the city.

A source privy to the development said “many people, especially the governors are disenchanted over what is more like a civilian coup by the NWC. The decision of NEC last week was that both direct and indirect primaries could be used. In fact, the popular refrain among the governors and leaders in other non-APC controlled states was the use of indirect primaries. It was thereafter resolved that any state wishing to use direct primaries should write the NWC and the conditions to be met were specified. The governors of Plateau and Kogi states who briefed the media after the meeting also stated all these. The following morning, the party also issued a statement through the acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena where all these were reaffirmed. It was therefore with great shock that later in the evening of that same Friday, we saw reports dismissing the earlier position and saying that the NEC was misrepresented”, he said.

According to him, there is no way other stakeholders in the party would just keep mute and allow the present leadership of the party to ride roughshod over them.

However, in a swift reaction Sunday morning, the NWC said it was aware of plans by some people to convene an “illegal” meeting. It vowed to take disciplinary measures against those behind the said meeting which is slated for Sunday afternoon.

Nabena in a statement said, “the attention of the National Working Committee NWC of the All Progressives Congress APC has been drawn to an illegal meeting scheduled to hold on Sunday at Transcorp Hilton hotel in Abuja by some members of our Party organs, with a view to faulting the decisions made by the NWC followed by the National Executive Committee NEC as regards the mode of the Party’s primary elections”.

The APC said the meeting “which has been fixed for 2pm is illegal and an attempt to puncture the sincere efforts being made by the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC to reposition our Party ahead the 2019 General Elections and to ensure unity, equity and justice in the Party.

“The outcome of such meeting which is already known will be a nullity and we admonish our members to disregard such meetings in the interest of the Party. It is illegal to call such meetings outside the purview of the constituted authority.

“The identities of those plotting such meetings have been identified and unless they desist from such they will be dealt with in line with the Party’s Constitution at the appropriate time.

“The NWC will resist any attempt to disrupt the current peace and harmony prevailing in our great Party after the exit of some members of our Party.

“We urge any member who is not satisfied with the decisions of the Party to utillize channels provided by the Party’s constitution to air their views. We remain focused in delivering good governance to Nigerians and above all ensuring the victory for our Party come 2019 and we will not be intimidated by the antics of a few in ensuring success for our Party”, it added.