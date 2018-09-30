APC Primaries : Members allege use of ‘fake’ membership cards in Bauchi

Bauchi – Some APC members in Bauchi on Sunday raised alarm over alleged use of ‘fake’ membership cards in the party primaries.

The members raised the alarm at Hardo Daniya polling unit in Bauchi metropolis, after forming a queue and were about to commence voting.

Danjuma Kabiru, one of the agitating members who spoke with newsmen, said there were lots of people with fake party membership cards.

“Many people here have fake membership cards and most of them were saying that they were just issued the cards this morning.

“We were told that every membership card would be verified before the election commences but now,they are not verifying anything. This is totally unfair,” he lamented.

When asked how to identify fake membership card from original, Kabiru said, the different was clear

“To identify fake from original, the APC logo on the fake cards would not come out clearly and the numbers written on the original is completely different from the fake,” said Kabiru.

Also lamenting, another member, who gave his name as simply ‘Yinusa’, said he was shocked when he saw some members with new fake membership cards.

“I was so surprised when I saw some people with newly issued fake membership cards.

“Look at mine, this is what we were given in 2014 and they told us this is the real one.

“All of a sudden, some members were just given new ones today, in which the party logo is blurry,” he explained.

When contacted by NAN, the APC Party Ward chairman of the polling unit, Mr Musa Liman, said the allegation was not true.

“As the party chairman of Hardo daniyan polling unit, I am telling you that the allegation is not true.

“There has been due process in verifying membership cards before members would be allowed to enter and vote.

“I have never seen anybody with fake membership card; all cards here are genuine and no fake ones have been seen or discovered by the security personnel,” he insisted.

It would be recalled that the state chairman of APC, Alhaji Uba Nana, was the first person to raise such alarm on Saturday.

He had said that there were reports of fake APC membership cards in circulation in the state and had warned that any person caught with such cards would be penalized.(NAN)