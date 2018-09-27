APC Primaries: Group tasks Akeredolu on anointed candidates

By Yinka Ajayi

To produce competent candidates at the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a group within the Ondo State chapter of the party in the northern senatorial district, Akoko-APC Youth Solidarity Movement (AYSM) has again appealed to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to call to order some leaders of the party using his (Akeredolu’s) name to perpetuate political evil.

The group said recent actions of some leaders of the party in the Akoko area dropping the governor’s name to cajole aspirants to step down, claiming the governor had selected his anointed candidates, may spell doom for the party in the general elections.

In a statement, its coordinator, Olatunji Akinwale, said : “Some leaders of the party in Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency have been using the name of Governor Akeredolu to scheme out other aspirants from the constituency because they have their eyes on a particular aspirant. While it is not out of place for people to support a particular aspirant, we believe the primaries should decide who flies the party’s flag and not hand picking which does not produce the best and popular candidate and may make the party vulnerable to defeat in the general elections.

“We urge the Governor to call these people to order before they soil his name in their desperate politics. What the party needs are young, vibrant and competent individuals who can win election and attract development to the state to consolidate the governor’s giant stride of making Ondo state a better place for all.”

The group stressed that all aspirants should be allowed to test their popularity in the primaries, urging that there should be no automatic ticket for anyone.