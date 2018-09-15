APC Primaries : Group appeals to Akeredolu to allow level-playing ground

A youth group within the Ondo State chapter of the APC, Akoko APC-Youth Solidarity Movement (AYSM), has appealed to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to allow a level-playing ground for all aspirants seeking the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest in the 2019 elections.



The group, in a statement by it’s Coordinator, Olatunji Akinwale, on Friday, harped on the need for transparent and credible primaries to allow for the emergence of best candidates to represent the party at the general elections.

Akinwale, who commended the governor for his exemplary leadership and judicious management of the affairs of the state chapter of the party and governance in Ondo, said the call became necessary because some aspirants had started dropping the name of Akeredolu to deceive party members.

“We also have it on good note that some of these aspirants have started sowing the seed of discord among party members by going to town to spread falsehood that the governor has told other aspirants to step down because the political permutation does not favour them.

“Particular mention must be made of a committed and dedicated member of the party who we believe stands out among the aspirants to represent Akoko North East/West Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives”.

“We call and appeal to the leader of our great party in Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, a product and lover of democratic process, to give all aspirants, from Akoko area jostling for the APC ticket, a level-playing ground so that the best and most acceptable candidate can emerge”.