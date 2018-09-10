Breaking News
APC presidential rally in Warri rescheduled

The proposed mass   rally by All Progressives Congress, APC, faithful under  the aegis of President Muhammadu Buhari/Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters  Group PMBYONSG, scheduled for September 13, 2018 at the Warri Township Stadium, Delta State, has been shifted to October 2018.

The group’s South South Coordinator, Mr Victor Sampson, who announced the cancelation for the rally said it was due to some political reasons.

He, however, disclosed that October will now be the Month for the Warri sensitisations rally/inauguration of South South chapter of PMBYONSG,

Also, Mr. Perepamone Kekai Coordinator Delta chapter of PMBYONSG, regretted the shift of the date but noted that this would afford and prepare them fully for a successful hosting of the rally come October.

Kekai assured that the new date for October would be appropriately communicated to all relevant stakeholders to enable them mobilize for the rally in Warri.

 


