APC presidential primary : Gov. Bindow insists Buhari will win 2019 election

Gov. Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa on Friday said that President Muhammadu Buhari stood a good chance to win the 2019 Presidential Election.

Bindow expressed his opinion after casting his vote in the APC Presidential Primary election at Kolere Ward in Mubi North Local Government area of Adamawa.

He said that the developmental strides of his administration were clear indications of Buhari’s qualification for re-election.

Bindow also said the peaceful atmosphere being enjoyed in the North east was as one of the fundamental achievements of Buhari’s administration.

He expressed satisfaction with the mass turn out of APC members at the election as well as the peaceful and orderliness at the venue.

2019 elections will be easier for APC, Buhari – Idahosa

The governor, while expressing confidence that the forthcoming primaries would be peaceful, urged party supporters to maintain the tempo.

Newsmen report that the governor voted exactly at noon.

Newsmen also report that the total number of voters was 1,000, made up by 700 and 300 women.

The governor also monitored some voting centres within Mubi North and South Local Government areas.

NAN