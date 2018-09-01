APC, PDP fight over ownership of cultural group

By Dennis Agbo

GLADIATORS in two major Political parties in Enugu state, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are currently at loggerheads, over ownership of the a socio-cultural organization, Enugu West Peoples Assembly, EWPA.

Although both groups acknowledged that the association is not a purely political partisan group, the APC claimants said EWPA is a pressure group while the PDP affiliates said its is a purely a socio-cultural organisation with interest in development of the communities in Enugu West senatorial zone.

Chairman of EWPA, Engr. Obed Eneh, suspected to be loyal to the APC in the zone, has threatened to sue another claimant to the position, Hon. Paul Anikwe, who is a card carrying member of the PDP, for publishing his name as the chairman of the same group.

Eneh who produced a Corporate Affairs certificate to prove authenticity of his claim said “Enugu West Peoples Assembly as far as I am concerned is one, it is a pressure group. Its only one and if anybody is answering chairman other than me as we saw in the newspaper, the person should within 48 hours retract it or we, the EWPA, will sue him to court because we know who our chairman is.

“I became chairman since the 26th of march 2018 when it was registered. It was registered as a pressure group to give our support to whoever we wish to.”

On the other hand, Hon. Paul Anikwe said that “Enugu Weast Peoples Assembly is a non-partisan association, a development driven association socio-cultural organisation for the entire Enugu West. Now we have projects. We changed from Enugu West Peoples Forum to Enugu West Peoples Assembly in October 15 2017.