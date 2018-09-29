APC led FG has lost touch with the people – Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo

Leadership gap responsible for high level of insecurity in Nigeria,

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor of Gombe state and presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo has decried the high level of insecurity in Nigeria attributing it to leadership gap in the country.

Dankwambo who raised the concern Saturday while addressing PDP delegates in Makurdi to solicit their support in the coming presidential primaries, said the present All Progressives Congress, APC, led federal government had lost touch with the people and working at cross purposes with the people.

He cautioned that the country was on edge because “we have never seen this kind of level of insecurity facing our people in the last few years.

“We have completely lost those values we cherished as a people because of bad leadership which my administration will change when elected President of the country.

“That is why I am in the race, because Nigerians have actually been asking questions as to whether anybody really cared about the situation we are in today.

“So at 56, I am in the race as the bridge between the young and old. I am not too young to run and not too old to retire. Over the years I have undergone leadership tutelage that has prepared me for the new assignment.

“With the support of the Benue delegates and the backing of God who alone gives power, I am confident that I will emerge the presidential candidate of the PDP but I am not desperate about my ambition.

“I must also added that if at the end of the day, God forbid, that I do not get the PDP ticket, I will be willing to work with anyone who emerges because my quest is about the good of our fellow country men and women and not a personal ambition.”

Responding, the Benue State Chairman of PDP, Sir. John Ngbede who wished the aspirant well, assured that the PDP delegates would vote the best candidate with requisite experience and clout to ensure victory for the party at the general election.

The presidential hopeful who earlier paid a courtesy call on Governor Samuel Ortom promised to address the lack of federal presence in the state, if elected, by undertaking the development of critical projects in the state to meet the yearnings of the people of the state.

He said “We already have a blueprint of what we intend to do and the goals we have set to achieve to ensure sustainable development in our dear country.”

He solicited the support of Governor Ortom and Benue people to actualise his presidential ambition, lamenting that Nigeria had never experienced the kind of insecurity bedeviling it under the APC-led federal government.

He stated that as one who had served as Accountant General of the Federation under three Presidents as Governor of Gombe state where testimonies of good governance abound, he was well grounded in setting government agenda and the formulation of programmes and policies for implementation to move the country forward.

Dr. Dankwambo acknowledged Governor Ortom’s boldness for leaving a ruling party for the opposition, adding “it takes a man of courage and strength to take that bold decision and of course I know Governor Ortom to be a great man.”

He also acknowledged the support of Benue people for the Governor and urged them to sustain the spirit, stressing that he had no doubt in his mind that Governor Ortom meant well for his people.

Responding, Governor Ortom who cautioned that recent happenings in the country was an indication that Nigeria was drifting from globally recognized democratic norms, appealed to leaders in the country to act fast in order to correct the trend and save the country.

He noted that if past Nigerian leaders had encouraged the high level of impunity and lawlessness being experienced today, the present crop of leaders wouldn’t have had the opportunity to assume leadership positions in the country.

Ortom urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the desired leadership change, quoting the Bible, he said “we must not forget that it is only God that gives power and He can also change any situation. Moreover the heart of a king is like a drop of water in the hand of God and He turns it which ever way He wills.”

The Governor who wished the aspirant well in his endeavor, stated that based on the antecedents and leadership acumen of Dr. Dankwambo, he was prepared for the task of leading the country adding that the aspirant should not forget to address the deplorable condition of federal roads and lack of federal presence in the state if God granted his desire to be president of the country.