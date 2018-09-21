APC is desperate to remain in power, says Tambuwal

…I will run an all inclusive government

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is desperate to remain in power and that is why it is trying to shut down opposing voice in the country.



He stated this in Ado-Ekiti on Friday while meeting Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates to the coming national convention of the party.

According to a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Idowu Adelusi, Tambuwal, who is also one of the presidential hopefuls in the party, said the likes of Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State were needed to take back the country from those that had hijacked it.

The governor also faulted the Mohammadu Buhari administration for being insensitive to the feelings and plight of Nigerians.

“I won’t be insensitive to the feelings and plight of Nigerians if elected the president of this country. I also promised to run an all inclusive government as the president. It is very important to provide dynamic leadership for our country. We are not ethnic jingoists.

The government in power is desperate and are doing everything outside the law to ensure they remain in power.

“We need a great and united country and that is possible if we choose a leader that has a vision of one Nigeria. I have traversed the length and breadth of this country and have an idea of what the people want. I am in a good position to respect the sensibility and sensitivity of the people,” he said.

Tambuwal said he was in support of restructuring and that fiscal federalism must be allowed for every section to grow at their own pace.

He, however, added that he would approach that issue by calling all parties to a roundtable for robust discussion of the issue at stake.

The governor added that as a lawyer, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives and now a governor, he is well placed to relate well with all arms of government.

In his remarks, Governor Fayose said the Buhari government was only chasing shadows and deceiving the people in the guise of fighting corruption.

He accused the government of favouritism and oppression and repression of the opposition.

“They have refused to give Ekiti our last tranche of the Paris Club refund and seized two months’ budget support money meant for us. APC is in power to oppress not to develop the nation. We have N11.8 billion remaining in the Paris Club refund not paid as they paid others. Because of Osun poll, they released money to them and three others. Buhari is not only old but outdated and dilapidated and those packcking him are doing that for their own benefits,” he said.