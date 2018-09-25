APC in Niger embarks on house-to-house campaigns

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger has commenced house-to-house and town hall campaigns to promote the programmes of the party in the state.

Alhaji Mohammed Imam, the Chairman of the party in the state, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Minna on Tuesday.

He said that the campaign and sensitisation visits commenced from wards to districts, local governments, zonal areas and state levels.

“We are using the opportunity to highlight our modest achievements recorded in the last three years of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Abubakar Bello,’’ Imam said.

The APC chieftain said that the forum would give the party the opportunity to also inform its supporters on judicious utilisation of funds allocated to the state to provide dividends democracy to the governed.

“Gov. Abubakar has reformed our educational sector through the re-construction of classrooms, learning facilities and motivation of teachers, ‘’ he said.

Imam explained that the only legacy any responsible government would leave behind for future generation was provision of qualitative and sound education, which the present administration was fully committed to.

He also said that the present administration had provided state-of-the-art facilities in all health institutions for effective health care delivery.

“We have done very well in agriculture with the provision of tractors and farming implements for our farmers at subsidised rates, roads construction, youth empowerment, among others,’’ the APC chieftain said.

Imam urged the electorate in the state to vote for continuity in order to consolidate on the ongoing changes that would set the state on the path of progress.

“Gov. Abubakar has proved beyond reasonable doubt to be a committed, progressive leader in providing democracy dividends to our people irrespective of political, tribal and religious differences.

“We are also mobilising our supporters to shun any form of political violence and thuggery as well money bags politicians during the forthcoming general elections.

“As progressives, it is not in our character to engage in any act capable of bringing confusion but to work toward promoting our party’s lofty ideals.

“Anybody seeking elective positions and offer you money, collect it. It is your money that was supposed to be used in providing democracy dividend but was diverted because of corruption,’’ he said.

Imam called on all eligible party supporters to safeguard their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) with the aim of electing credible leaders at the helm of affairs.

NAN