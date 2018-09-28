APC has nothing good to offer Nigerians, says presidential aspirant

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU— PRESIDENTIAL candidate of Green Party of Nigeria, GPN, Chief Sam Eke has lamented the poor performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, saying that they have failed the teeming population of the country.

Chief Eke who made this known in Enugu during the national convention of the party said that APC has nothing positive to offer Nigerians.

“Nigerians have patiently waited for the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, to perform but they have failed Nigerians. As it stands, the ruling party has nothing positive to offer Nigerians”, Eke said.

Chief Eke emerged as the first presidential candidate of the party through a consensus for the forthcoming 2019 general elections during the 1st national convention attended by over 1,000 delegates in Enugu.

Speaking to newsmen after the six hour intensive national convention monitored by INEC staff, Eke said that the party was out to revamp the economy through extensive and intensive focus on agriculture just as the party’s name and manifesto stated.

He noted that the party would involve major banks and international financial institutions to invest heavily in agriculture to create employment, security, food and wealth for Nigerians.