APC has no real agenda for A‘Ibom – Gov Udom

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South South

UYO- GOVERNOR Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State, Thursday, waved off anxiety over the reported move by rival All Progressives Congress, APC, to take over the state in 2019, saying the party has no genuine agenda for Akwa Ibom people.

The governor, who spoke with reporters shortly on arrival from official engagements at the Ibom International Airport, asserted:”APC don’t sound like people with any genuine agenda for the state.”

He, therefore, urged the people to ask aspirants seeking office under the party’s platform what good they had done with their current public offices to warrant further trust.

Governor Emmanuel, who zeroed on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, headed by an APC govenorship aspirant, Mr. Nsima Ekere, lamentedthat no tangible project, was executed by the interventionist agency in the state in the last three years.

“If those they want to bring control budgets of nine states and all the IOCs and you are in Akwa Ibom, you have been here over how many years now, we have not seen even a kilometre of road commissioned with such huge sum of money, so what will they now do when they pledged to do four years?”

“Anyone who controls all the monies of the International Oil Companies, two percent of their budgets plus budgets of nine states and you do not have a kilometre of road to show. Even the village you come from, there is no transformer, and so what magic will you perform? He added.

He dismissed the one- term promise by the APC promoters, saying: “In four years, how many investors will you talk to? So how many of those factories will arrive for our people to work in?”

He urged his opponents to “tell Akwa Ibom people what they are going to do for Akwa Ibom. I have never heard that for once.”

Governor Emmanuel said his administration can show a lot that he has done in the state in the last three years, and it would be appropriate to also have a glimpse of the programmes and ideas they are bringing to the table.

“It is not a time for story telling. Let ud look at whether people are coming to loot the little that we have or they are actually coming to add value,” Mr. Emmanuel added.

The governor, who was impressed with the number of aspirants gunning for the country’s number one plum job on the platform of his party, said it was an indication that the PDP was the most sought after party which has the solutions to the myriads of problems plaguing the country.

“I want to believe, at the end of the day, whoever we will bring out as a candidate should have a whole lot of solutions to the problems in this country,” he said.