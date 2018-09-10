APC gov aspirant vows to restore C-River as tourists’ attraction

By Emmanuel Aziken

All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship aspirant in Cross River State, Mr Emmanuel Robson, has vowed to restore the state’s position as the country’s leading tourist destination if elected as governor of the state come 2019.

Speaking on his determination to boost the economy of the state to glorious heights if he wins the governorship, Robson, in a statement, promised to “give Cross River State a rebirth by bringing back the beautiful years of its glory when it was reputed as the ultimate tourist destination in Nigeria,” adding that he would restore its brand value as the peoples’ paradise.

Robson added: “We will reposition hospitality and tourism and we will innervate and reposition moribund assets from TINAPA to Obudu Cattle Ranch. These assets will be great again.

“We will drive an economy that will be self-reliant by strengthening the business environment while attracting private sector investment into our economy and encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation.”

He vowed to achieve his aims through a four-pronged approach, thus “promoting agricultural research and development, skills building and capacity strengthening of farmers and improving infrastructure, market access and access to finance and information.”

He also promised to promote “a leadership that will demonstrate utmost respect for the sanctity of human life by prioritizing improvement of security and safety of the Cross River state people and their assets.”