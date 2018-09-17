APC fighting me for refusing to dump PDP — Bayelsa LG boss

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—Caretaker Chairman of Brass Local Government Area in Bayelsa State, Mr. Victor Isaiah, said he was being singled out for persecution by chieftains of All Progressives Congress, APC, because of his refusal to join APC.

Isaiah, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, alleged that forces within APC had resolved to intimidate him and make the council ungovernable, citing the invasion of his residence by policemen.

He said the action was part of a plot to weaken his resolve to stand firm with PDP and Governor Seriake Dickson.

Addressing newsmen in Yenagoa, Isaiah said APC was disturbed by his rising profile and popularity as council boss and has resorted to violent attacks in the council to discredit his administration after their failed plot to convince him to dump PDP for APC.

However, reacting, Chairman of APC in the state, Mr. Jonathan Amos, who denied the council boss’ claims, said there was no way chieftains of the party will beg Isaiah to join the party as “he has no electoral value.”

Amos said: “For the record, nobody in APC has gone to beg him and we cannot beg him because he has no electoral value. APC in Bayelsa State is not looking for members, let alone people like him. At the appropriate time, we will welcome defectors from PDP.”