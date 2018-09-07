Breaking News
Translate

APC Extends Deadline For Sale, Submission of Nomination Forms by 24hrs

On 5:08 pmIn News by adekunleComments

By Omeiza Ajayi
ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress APC has extended the deadline for the sale and submission of presidential, governorship, National Assembly and House of Assembly forms to Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

From left, Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) National Coordinator , Sanusi Musa displaying Presidential nomination form purchased for President Muhammadu Buhari by the group while National Treasure of the Party, Hon. Adamu Panda , National Chairman of the Party Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and National Secretary of the Party , Hon. Mai Mala Buni looking on at Party Secretariat in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Yekini Nabena, Friday in Abuja noted that the previous deadline was Monday, September 10, 2018.

“All aspirants for the listed positions are to submit their duly completed forms to the APC National Secretariat and the Party’s State Secretariat in the case of House of Assembly on or before the close of work of the new deadline”, the party stated.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.