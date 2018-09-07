APC Extends Deadline For Sale, Submission of Nomination Forms by 24hrs

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress APC has extended the deadline for the sale and submission of presidential, governorship, National Assembly and House of Assembly forms to Tuesday, September 11, 2018.



The party in a statement by its spokesman, Yekini Nabena, Friday in Abuja noted that the previous deadline was Monday, September 10, 2018.

“All aspirants for the listed positions are to submit their duly completed forms to the APC National Secretariat and the Party’s State Secretariat in the case of House of Assembly on or before the close of work of the new deadline”, the party stated.