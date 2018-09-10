APC elders, leaders beg Emerhor to unseat Omo-Agege from Senate

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—ELDERS and Leaders of All Progressives Congress, APC, from Delta Central senatorial district, have purchased and presented nomination and expression of interest forms to leader of the party in the state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor with an appeal on him to unseat the incumbent senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, by joining the senatorial race in the 2019 general election.

The leaders, in company of principal officers of the party in the state, hundreds of their supporters and party members, made the presentation to Emerhor, yesterday at his Evwreni country home in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The leaders in an address by Chief Sylvester Sowho during the presentation of the forms, said: “We have gathered here today on behalf of the Urhobo nation to appeal on you, to represent the Urhobo nation in the Senate.”