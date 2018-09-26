APC describes Okowa’s N5bn bailout for LGs as ‘political deceit’

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—Delta State All Progressives Congress, APC, has described the release of N5 billion by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to the 25 local government areas in the state to augment the payment of salaries of council workers as “political deceit.”

The state chapter of the party in a statement yesterday, also queried the rationale behind the governor releasing the money after he had earlier on different fora, stated that it was not the duty of the state government to pay salaries of local government workers.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Sylvester Imonina, lamented the challenges being faced by council workers in the state.

APC said: “The workers have been living in the throes of poverty, hardship and ridicule because of the unwarranted economic hardship meted on them by the government of Governor Okowa for the past three years.”

The party, while accusing the governor of engaging in political deceit ahead of the 2019 general election, stated that “recently, President Muhammadu Buhari wanted to free local government council from the jaws of the states by way of financial autonomy.

“But Delta State Government connived with the House of Assembly of the state and like minds from other states to strangle the bill, which was before the National Assembly.

“Before now, the song on the lips of Governor Okowa was that it is not his responsibility to pay local government workers.

“However, in view of the fact that he never allowed direct federal allocations to local governments, but created an account for allocations accruing to them, Senator Okowa is duty/morally bound to pay the salaries of local government council workers.

“That moral obligation he abandoned for the past three years.”