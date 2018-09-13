APC derailing from original principles, policies — Presidential aspirant

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI — A presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, has expressed worry that the party was fast derailing from its original principles and policies.



The presidential hopeful also faulted the N45 million for the party’s presidential form, stressing that the amount was simply placing governance in the hands of the rich.

Alhaji Unagha, in a statement, yesterday, by his media aide, Issah Ahmed, noted that there was no justification for the increment, adding that it was a ploy to deny those with genuine interest to redeem downtrodden Nigerians from what they are passing through.

He also accused the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party of playing to the gallery and the presidency to undermine other aspirants, stressing that the position of the party has further confirmed speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari shall be the sole candidate of the party.

He said: “The NWC has contravened the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, and 2011 Electoral Act as amended by unilaterally increasing the forms from its previous price during the 2015 general election to its current amount.

“It is based on this that we are calling for the urgent redress of the situation to avoid a collision course because we will not give up until justice is done as the APC is gradually derailing from its original principles and policies of a social political alignment and re alignment of the nation’s economy for which the party was formed.

“We believe that those who can now afford the forms are those who have been in the corridor of power in affluent with much worth to obtain the form.”