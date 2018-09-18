APC denies plans to attack NASS

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has denied accusations by the Coalition of United Political Parties CUPP that it planned to attack the National Assembly on resumption from recess.

Yekini Nabena, spokesman of the ruling party said in a statement Tuesday night that ‘such crude practices are rejected templates of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP which the so-called ‘Coalition’ represents and definitely alien to the progressive APC-led administration”.

The Coalition of United Political Parties has alleged that the All Progressives Congress APC led administration plans to “attack” the National Assembly leadership, abuse court processes, among other allegations.

APC however said it considers ‘these new rounds of falsehood by the sponsored “Coalition” as a last-ditch attempt by the outgoing and minority National Assembly leadership of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu and Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to prevent the recovering of the National Assembly and continue a minority-rule in an APC-dominated federal legislature.

“We are in a democracy and are governed by laws. A few cannot hold the legislative arm of government to ransom through their selfish political games. The National Assembly must be reconvened immediately to attend to crucial and pending legislative business. The majority must be allowed to lead”.