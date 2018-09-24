APC berates Abe’s loyalists over attempt to vacate injunction

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has berated 23 loyalists of Senator Magnus Abe for attempting to vacate a court order, which the state high court granted in favour of the Ojukaye Flag-Amachree-led State Executive Committee, SEC, of the party.

Justice A. Musa of an Abuja High Court had restrained APC and National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, from tampering with the mandates of the elected officials/delegates elected at the ward, local government and state congresses in Rivers State either by nullifying, removing or in any way refusing to give effect to the outcome of the said congresses.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Finebone, in a statement, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, described the move as unnecessary, adding that the attempt has crashed.

Finebone said: “Moves by some loyalists of Abe to vacate the order granted in favour of the Flag-Amachree-led Rivers State Executive Committee of APC on September 4, 2018 by an Abuja High Court have crashed.”